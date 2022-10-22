Dhanteras, or Dhanatrayodashi, marks the commencement of the five-day festival of Diwali as per the Hindu Calendar. The festival falls on the thirteenth lunar day of Krishna Paksha in the Hindu lunar month of Kartik. People worship God Dhanvantari, also considered the Lord of Ayurveda, on the occasion of Dhanteras. The day is also regarded as pious to purchase precious items such as gold, silver and electrical appliances. Dhanteras 2022 will be celebrated on Sunday, 23 October in some states, while Drik Panchang mentioned the date as Saturday, 22 October. Here's our compilation of Happy Dhanteras 2022 messages, Dhanatrayodashi 2022 greetings, SMS, HD images and quotes to wish your near and dear ones. Dhanteras 2022: Is Buying Broom or Jhadu Lucky or Brings Bad Luck? Know if You Should Purchase Broomstick on Dhantrayodashi in Diwali Calendar.

Happy Dhanteras 2022 HD Wallpapers

Dhanteras 2022 Greetings (File Image)

Dhanteras 2022 Image Reads: May Lord Kuber Always Be There To Bless You With Prosperity and Success in Life. Wishing You a Blessed and Happy Dhanteras.

Dhanatrayodashi 2022 Images

Happy Dhantrayodashi 2022 (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: May the Festival of Dhanteras Brighten Your Heart and Home With Happiness and Fill It With Sparkles of Happiness and Success. Warm Wishes on Dhanteras to You.

Happy Dhanteras Messages

Happy Dhanteras 2022 Wishes (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Wishing a Very Happy Dhanteras to You. Sending You Warm Greetings on This Auspicious Occasion Which Marks the Beginning of a New Year Full of Celebrations.

Dhanatrayodashi Greetings

Dhanteras 2022 Quotes (File Image)

Dhanteras 2022 Image Reads: I Wish That Maa Laxmi Is Always There To Bless Each and Every Endeavour of Your Life and That She Helps You Write New Success Stories. A Very Happy Dhanteras to You.

Dhanteras 2022 Wishes

Greetings for Happy Dhanteras 2022 (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: May the Occasion of Dhanteras Bring Along the Most Precious Wealth for You and Your Family. Wishing You a Very Happy Dhanteras.

Diwali 2022 Calendar for the Festive Season: Dates For Dhanteras, Choti Diwali, Lakshmi Puja, Govardhan Puja & Bhai Dooj

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)