Less than a week to go before the biggest festival in India, Diwali. Now, Diwali is not a standalone festival, but a combination of many festivals celebrated over a period of five-six days. One significant celebration is that of Dhanteras, also known as Dhantrayodashi. This year, Dhanteras 2022 will be celebrated on October 22, Saturday. The festival is known to kick off Diwali celebrations in most parts of the country and is marked by people mostly buying gold on shubh muhurat. However, apart from gold, one thing that is considered highly auspicious is purchasing a broom or jhadu on Dhanteras. The humble broomstick is believed to bring good luck, wealth and prosperity if bought on Dhanteras during Diwali week.

But why a broom on Dhanteras? Well, a jhadu is believed to be an "embodiment of Devi Lakshmi, the Hindu Goddess of Wealth and Prosperity." Our ancestors and elders have long considered that a broom brings wealth and prosperity by taking away dush; hence, it must never be dishonoured. In fact, in many Hindu households, if a broomstick is accidentally touched by a person's feet, they quickly correct themselves. It is treated as a sacred item in the house, and buying it on Dhanteras, the first day of Diwali, is always considered to attract good luck.

What To Keep in Mind When Buying a Broom on Dhanteras?

It is always advisable to purchase phool jhadu (grass broom) or seek jhadu (coconut broomstick). One must also see to it that the broomstick should be fuller and not with broken sticks. Another big NO is purchasing plastic broomsticks on Dhanteras. Buying plastic items in general on Dhanteras is considered unlucky and inauspicious.

This year, the Trasyodashi tithi will begin on October 22 and last until October 23, which is why both days are auspicious for Dhanteras rituals. On the same day, people also celebrate Dhanvantri Jayanti, marking the birth anniversary of Lord Dhanvantri, the Hindu God of Ayurveda and Medicine. The Ministry of AYUSH celebrates Ayurveda Day or Ayurveda Diwas every year on Dhanvantari Jayanti, and this year it will be celebrated on October 23.

