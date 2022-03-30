Doctors' Day is observed every year on March 30 in the US. Different countries celebrate Doctors’ Day on a different dates, yet all nations make sure that those in the healthcare field are appreciated. To celebrate the day, clinics and hospitals cook free lunch meals, patients write letters to their docs and some people also gift a red carnation flower along with a message which is an official flower of National Doctors’ Day. Likewise, we have brought to you greetings, HD pictures, sayings, texts, WhatsApp stickers, SMS and thoughts for celebrating the annual observance. Doctors' Day 2022 in US: Date, History And Significance of the Day that is Observed To Honour All The Physicians.

Happy Doctors Day (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Doctors' Day 2022. "People Pay the Doctor for His Trouble; for His Kindness, They Still Remain in His Debt." – Seneca

Happy Doctors Day (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Happy Doctors' Day 2022. "Medicines Cure Diseases, But Only Doctors Can Cure Patients." - Carl Jung

Happy Doctors Day (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Doctors' Day 2022. "Not Every Warrior Have Armour and Sword. Some Have White Coat and Stethoscope." - Aqvina Coldfeather

Happy Doctors Day (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Thanks to the Physicians for Letting Us Have the Opportunity to Lead a Healthy and Risk-Free Life. Happy Doctors' Day.

Happy Doctors Day (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Doctors are One of the Most Inspiring Figures of Society and Their Public-Spirited Effort Should Be Celebrated Every Day. Happy Doctors' Day 2022.

