India is observing the 133rd birth anniversary of Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan, the second President of India. Born on September 5, 1888, he was also the first Vice-President, an academic, professor and philosopher. Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan had immense belief in teachers stating "teachers should be the best minds in the country". In his honour, Teachers’ Day in India is observed on his birth anniversary, since 1962. And to remember one of the greatest Indian teachers, we bring you a bunch of Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan quotes.

Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan quotes (Photo Credits: File Image)

Quote Reads: "Knowledge gives us power, love gives us the fullness."

Quote Reads: A life of joy and happiness is possible only on the basis of knowledge and science

Quote Reads: "The true teachers are those who help us think for ourselves."

Quote Reads: God lives, feels and suffers in every one of us, and in course of time, His attributes, knowledge, beauty and love will be revealed in each of us

Quote Reads: "Books are the means by which we build bridges between cultures."

Watch Video on Teachers’ Day Observance in India:

