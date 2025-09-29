The Durga Puja festival is underway in parts of West Bengal and other states. On the occasion of Maha Saptami, which is today, September 29, the traditional Kola Bou Snan (Banana Bride Bath) was performed. A video shared by news agency IANS shows banana plants being bathed in the Ganga and dressed in a new saree, symbolising the start of Maha Puja rituals. This year, Maha Saptami falls on September 29 and marks the start of Durga’s battle with Mahishasura. Maha Saptami 2025 Date in Durga Puja Calendar: From Puja Rituals to Significance, Know All About the Auspicious Day of Durga Puja Festival.

Traditional Kola Bou Snan Performed in Kolkata on Maha Saptami

Kolkata, West Bengal: Today on Maha Saptami, the traditional Kola Bou Snan (Banana Bride Bath) was performed. A banana plant was bathed in the Ganga and dressed in a new saree, symbolizing the start of Maha Puja rituals pic.twitter.com/PvM1snB9qW — IANS (@ians_india) September 29, 2025

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 4 TruLY Score 4 – Reliable | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 4 on LatestLY. The information comes from reputable news agencies like (Official X Account of IANS). While not an official source, it meets professional journalism standards and can be confidently shared with your friends and family, though some updates may follow.

