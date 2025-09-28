Maha Saptami 2025 will be celebrated on September 29. The annual commemoration, which is also known as Navpatrika Puja, is marked as the second day of Pujo celebrations. On the occasion of Maha Saptami, people across the country invoke Goddess Durga into nine different plants and seek the blessings of the Almighty. It precedes the three most important days of Pujo celebrations - Durga Ashtami, Maha Navami and Vijayadashami. As we prepare to celebrate Maha Saptami 2025, here is everything you need to know about this day, how to celebrate Navpatrika Puja and more. Maha Sasthi Durga Puja 2025 Date, Significance and Bilva Nimantran Puja Rituals: All You Need To Know About the First Day of Durga Puja Celebrations.

When is Maha Saptami 2025?

Maha Sapatami 2025 will be commemorated on September 29. The celebration takes forward the festivities of Bilva Nimantran by initiating the process of Navpatrika Puja, where Goddess Durga is invoked into nine different forms of plants. The Saptami Tithi for Maha Saptami begins at 02:27 PM on September 28, 2025 and will go on till 04:31 PM on September 29, 2025.

Significance of Maha Saptami

Maha Saptami Puja is focused on invoking Goddess Durga into nine different types of plants. In Hinduism, a living medium is necessary to invoke the indwelling spirit of a deity. It is through this living medium that devotees can interact with the Divinity and pay homage. While the celebration of Maha Shashti was focused on invoking Goddess Durga into the Bilva leaves, on the occasion of Maha Saptami, she is further invoked into nine different types of plants. The Navpatrika is formed by bundling nine different plants together. After this, a ceremonial bath is given to the Navpatrika, which is then adorned with a red or orange coloured cloth and installed on a wooden seat on the right side of the image of Durga.

The celebration of Maha Saptami is considered to be of great importance as it prepares devotees for the most auspicious and crucial days of Pujo celebration, Durga Ashtami, Maha Navami and Vijayadashami. We hope that the celebration of Maha Saptami brings with it the love, light and happiness that you deserve. Here’s wishing everyone a Happy Maha Saptami.

