Pope Francis made a surprise tour of St Peter's Square on Easter Sunday to bless the thousands of people, drawing cheers and applause from the crowd as he continues his recovery from a near-fatal bout of double pneumonia. A video of Pope Francis touring St Peter's Square on Easter Sunday has surfaced on social media. "Brothers and sisters, Happy Easter!" Francis said, his voice sounding stronger than it has since his hospitalisation. "Viva il Papa! (Long live the pope!)", the crowd responded. Easter 2025 Date: Why Is Easter Sunday Celebrated? Aim and Significance of the Holiday That Marks the Resurrection of Jesus Christ.

Pope Francis Makes Surprise Tour in St Peter’s Square on Easter Sunday 2025

BREAKING: Pope Francis made a surprise tour of St Peter's Square in his pope-mobile for Easter Sunday, following the delivery of his traditional holiday address from the balcony of St Peter's Basilica. pic.twitter.com/djRgGvTnIM — Insider Paper (@TheInsiderPaper) April 20, 2025

