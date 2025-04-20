Easter Sunday is one of the most important and joyful days in the Christian calendar which is celebrated by the Christian community worldwide. Easter Sunday 2025 falls on Sunday, April 20. It is a day of great joy and celebration, as it reaffirms faith in life after death and God's promise of salvation. Easter Sunday commemorates the resurrection of Jesus Christ from the dead, as described in the New Testament of the Bible as having occurred on the third day of his burial following his crucifixion by the Romans at Calvary c. 30 AD. Why Easter 2025 Is So Late? Understanding the Rare Blood Moon Eclipse’s Impact and Complex Calculation Behind This Unusually Delayed Easter Sunday Date.

Easter Sunday symbolises new life and rebirth. The day is celebrated by decorated egg hunts. Easter and its related holidays are moveable feasts, which means it does not fall on a fixed date every year. The date of Easter Sunday is computed based on a lunisolar calendar (solar year plus Moon phase) similar to the Hebrew calendar, generating a number of controversies. April 2025 Holidays and Festivals Calendar: Complete List of Important Dates and Events in the Fourth Month of the Year.

Easter Sunday 2025 Date

Easter Sunday 2025 falls on Sunday, April 20.

Easter Sunday Aim and Significance

Easter Sunday isn’t just a holiday, it’s a reminder that even after the darkest days, hope rises. This day marks the culmination of the Passion of Jesus, preceded by Lent (or Great Lent), a 40-day period of fasting, prayer, and penance. Easter celebrates Jesus' supernatural resurrection from the dead, which is one of the chief tenets of the Christian faith. The main aim of the day is to teach people about faith, forgiveness, and new life, both spiritually and personally.

Easter is also called Pascha or Resurrection Sunday. It symbolises hope, renewal, and victory over sin and death. Easter marks the end of Holy Week and follows Good Friday, the day Jesus was crucified. The annual event is also associated with new beginnings, springtime, and festive traditions in many cultures around the world.

