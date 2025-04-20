Easter Sunday 2025 Wishes: US President Donald Trump Extends Easter Wishes, Says ‘He Is Risen’

US President Donald Trump wished everyone a happy Easter on Sunday, April 20, 2025. "Melania and I would like to wish everyone a very Happy Easter! Whether you are heading out to Church or, watching Service from home, may this day be full of Peace and Joy for all who celebrate the Resurrection of Jesus Christ. HE IS RISEN!!," Donald Trump posted on Truth Social. Easter 2025 Wishes: PM Narendra Modi Extends Greetings to People, Says ‘May This Sacred Occasion Inspire Hope, Renewal and Compassion’.

Donald Trump Extends Easter Sunday 2025 Wishes

Melania and I would like to wish everyone a very Happy Easter! Whether you are heading out to Church or, watching Service from home, may this day be full of Peace and Joy for all who celebrate the Resurrection of Jesus Christ. HE IS RISEN!! From Donald Trump Truth Social… — Donald J. Trump Posts From His Truth Social (@TrumpDailyPosts) April 20, 2025

