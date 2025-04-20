Easter Sunday 2025 Wishes: US President Donald Trump Extends Easter Wishes, Says ‘He Is Risen’

US President Donald Trump wished everyone a happy Easter on Sunday, April 20, 2025.

Easter Sunday 2025 Wishes: US President Donald Trump Extends Easter Wishes, Says ‘He Is Risen’
US President Donald Trump (Photo Credits: X/@TrumpWarRoom)
Socially Team Latestly| Apr 20, 2025 06:57 PM IST

US President Donald Trump wished everyone a happy Easter on Sunday, April 20, 2025. "Melania and I would like to wish everyone a very Happy Easter! Whether you are heading out to Church or, watching Service from home, may this day be full of Peace and Joy for all who celebrate the Resurrection of Jesus Christ. HE IS RISEN!!," Donald Trump posted on Truth Social. Easter 2025 Wishes: PM Narendra Modi Extends Greetings to People, Says ‘May This Sacred Occasion Inspire Hope, Renewal and Compassion’.

Donald Trump Extends Easter Sunday 2025 Wishes

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)

Tags:
Donald Trump Easter Easter 2025 Easter Sunday Easter Sunday 2025 Live Breaking News Headlines US US President Donald Trump
You might also like
Shiv Sena (UBT) Leader Murdered in Nagpur: Ankush Kadu Stabbed to Death by 6 Unidentified Assailants in Guru Tegh Bahadur Nagar, Disturbing Video Surfaces
News

Shiv Sena (UBT) Leader Murdered in Nagpur: Ankush Kadu Stabbed to Death by 6 Unidentified Assailants in Guru Tegh Bahadur Nagar, Disturbing Video Surfaces
Easter Sunday 2025 Wishes: US President Donald Trump Extends Easter Wishes, Says ‘He Is Risen’
US President Donald Trump (Photo Credits: X/@TrumpWarRoom)
Socially Team Latestly| Apr 20, 2025 06:57 PM IST

US President Donald Trump wished everyone a happy Easter on Sunday, April 20, 2025. "Melania and I would like to wish everyone a very Happy Easter! Whether you are heading out to Church or, watching Service from home, may this day be full of Peace and Joy for all who celebrate the Resurrection of Jesus Christ. HE IS RISEN!!," Donald Trump posted on Truth Social. Easter 2025 Wishes: PM Narendra Modi Extends Greetings to People, Says ‘May This Sacred Occasion Inspire Hope, Renewal and Compassion’.

Donald Trump Extends Easter Sunday 2025 Wishes

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)

Tags:
Donald Trump Easter Easter 2025 Easter Sunday Easter Sunday 2025 Live Breaking News Headlines US US President Donald Trump
You might also like
Shiv Sena (UBT) Leader Murdered in Nagpur: Ankush Kadu Stabbed to Death by 6 Unidentified Assailants in Guru Tegh Bahadur Nagar, Disturbing Video Surfaces
News

Shiv Sena (UBT) Leader Murdered in Nagpur: Ankush Kadu Stabbed to Death by 6 Unidentified Assailants in Guru Tegh Bahadur Nagar, Disturbing Video Surfaces
Easter Sunday 2025: Pope Francis Makes Surprise Tour in St Peter’s Square After Traditional Holiday Address (Watch Video)
Festivals & Events

Easter Sunday 2025: Pope Francis Makes Surprise Tour in St Peter’s Square After Traditional Holiday Address (Watch Video)
Meerut: Members of Hindu Swabhiman Parishad Toss UP Police SI’s Cap During Protest (Watch Video)
News

Meerut: Members of Hindu Swabhiman Parishad Toss UP Police SI’s Cap During Protest (Watch Video)
Chandra Shekhar Azad Seen Travelling in Rolls Royce Worth Crores With 'CHAMAR 3' Number Plate in US, Videos Go Viral
Viral

Chandra Shekhar Azad Seen Travelling in Rolls Royce Worth Crores With 'CHAMAR 3' Number Plate in US, Videos Go Viral
Google Trends Google Trends
ipl points table
50000+K+ searches
bhuvneshwar kumar
5000+K+ searches
fulham vs chelsea
5000+K+ searches
karachi kings vs islamabad united
5000+K+ searches
leicester city vs liverpool
5000+K+ searches
Today's Trends
  • INR
  • USD

  • Chandra Shekhar Azad Seen Travelling in Rolls Royce Worth Crores With 'CHAMAR 3' Number Plate in US, Videos Go Viral

Google Trends Google Trends
ipl points table
50000+K+ searches
bhuvneshwar kumar
5000+K+ searches
fulham vs chelsea
5000+K+ searches
karachi kings vs islamabad united
5000+K+ searches
leicester city vs liverpool
5000+K+ searches
Today's Trends
  • INR
  • USD
  • EUR
View all
City Petrol Diesel
New Delhi 96.72 89.62
Kolkata 106.03 92.76
Mumbai 106.31 94.27
Chennai 102.74 94.33
View all
Currency Price Change

Editor's Choice

Trending Topics
Virat KohliKerala Lottery ResultsNarendra ModiIPL 2025Today FestivalFamous BirthdaysLadki Bahin YojanaJaatRohit SharmaFatafatPM Internship SchemeIPL 2025 ScheduleWordle Hints
Google News Telegram Bot

Trending Topics
Virat KohliKerala Lottery ResultsNarendra ModiIPL 2025Today FestivalFamous BirthdaysLadki Bahin YojanaJaatRohit SharmaFatafatPM Internship SchemeIPL 2025 ScheduleWordle Hints
Google News Telegram Bot
Close
Latestly whatsapp channel
Close
Latestly whatsapp channel