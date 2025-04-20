Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended warm Easter 2025 wishes to people across the country, calling the occasion one of hope, renewal, and compassion. In a heartfelt message, he said, “Wishing everyone a blessed and joyous Easter. This Easter is special as the world celebrates the Jubilee Year with immense fervour.” Emphasising the festival’s spiritual significance, PM Modi expressed hope that the sacred occasion brings joy, peace, and harmony to all. He urged people to embrace the values of unity and kindness, and let Easter inspire positive change in every heart and home. Easter 2025 Wishes: Share Happy Easter Sunday Greetings, HD Images, Quotes, Sweet GIFs, Messages, Sayings and Wallpapers To Celebrate the Holiday.

Easter 2025 Wishes by Narendra Modi

Wishing everyone a blessed and joyous Easter. This Easter is special because world over, the Jubilee Year is being observed with immense fervour. May this sacred occasion inspire hope, renewal and compassion in every person. May there be joy and harmony all around. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 20, 2025

