Mawlid 2025 will be marked on September 4. Also known as Eid-e-Milad-un-Nabi, Mawlid commemorates the birthday of the Islamic prophet Muhammad on the traditional date of 12 Rabi' al-Awwal, the third month of the Islamic calendar. Every year, this celebration is marked with great fervour and enthusiasm by Muslims across the globe. The celebration of Mawlid goes back to the early days of Islam and continues to be an important practice for many. It is also recognised as a national holiday in most Muslim countries. As we prepare to celebrate Mawlid 2025, here is everything you need to know about this day, how to celebrate Eid-e-Milad-un-Nabi 2025 and its significance. Eid-e-Milad 2025 Date in Rabi al-Awwal: When Is Mawlid 2025 in India? Know Date and Significance of the Annual Event That Marks the Birth Anniversary of Prophet Muhammad.

When is Eid-e-Milad-un-Nabi 2025?

Eid-e-Milad-un-Nabi 2205 will be marked on September 4. This annual celebration is observed on the 12th of Rabi' al-Awwal, the third month of the Islamic calendar. In 2025, this celebration begins on the evening of September 3 and will go on through the day on September 4.

Significance of Mawlid

Mawlid is an important happy observance that helps people to remember the teachings of Prophet Muhaamad, recite stories of his life and works and promote the teachings he stands for. Celebrants hold mahfils on Mawlid in which religious poetry is recited in praise of Muhammad accompanied by a feast. There are many practicing Muslims who also choose to observe a fast on the occasion of Mawlid.

We hope that the celebration of Mawlid brings with it love, light and happiness into your life. The festivities on this day are supposed to help you get closer to Islam and understand the various teachings of the religion that were spread by Prophet Muhammad. Here’s wishing everyone a Eid-e-Milad-un-Nabi 2025 Mubarak.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 03, 2025 05:05 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).