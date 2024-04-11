President Droupadi Murmu, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari, Mamata Banerjee and others extended Eid-ul-Fitr greetings to the countrymen. "I wish all my countrymen, especially my Muslim brothers and sisters, a very happy Eid-ul-Fitr. This festival, celebrated after the holy month of Ramzan, spreads the spirit of unity, harmony and brotherhood. This festival of sharing happiness inspires forgiveness and charity. On this auspicious occasion, I wish that our country continues to progress on the path of progress and all the countrymen always live in peace," President Murmu posted on X in Hindi. Today, Muslims worldwide are marking the end of the Islamic holy month of Ramadan and celebrating the holiday of Eid al-Fitr. After a month of fasting from dawn to sunset and a greater focus on worship, charity, and good deeds, Eid al-Fitr means the feast, or festival, of breaking the fast. Eid Mubarak 2024 Wishes: PM Narendra Modi, Rahul Gandhi and Other Politicians Extend Eid-ul-Fitr Greetings.

President Droupadi Murmu Wishes Eid Mubarak

मैं सभी देशवासियों, विशेष रूप से मुस्लिम भाइयों और बहनों को ईद-उल-फ़ित्र की मुबारकबाद देती हूँ। रमजान के पावन महीने के बाद मनाये जाने वाले इस पर्व से एकता, सद्भाव और भाईचारे की भावना का संचार होता है। खुशियां बांटने का यह त्योहार क्षमा और दान करने की प्रेरणा देता है। मैं इस… — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) April 11, 2024

Rajnath Singh Tweets

Greetings on Eid-ul-Fitr. May this festival further strengthen the spirit of harmony and compassion in our society. Wishing everyone happiness, good health and prosperity. Eid Mubarak! — Rajnath Singh (मोदी का परिवार) (@rajnathsingh) April 11, 2024

Nitin Gadkari Extends Eid Greetings

Warmest wishes for Eid-ul-Fitr. May the spirit of compassion, togetherness, and peace illuminate this celebration. May joy and good health accompany you on this occasion. #EidMubarak — Nitin Gadkari (मोदी का परिवार) (@nitin_gadkari) April 10, 2024

Mamata Banerjee Greets People on Eid

Eid Mubarak! My heartiest greetings to all on this joyous occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr. May this Eid bring happiness, peace and prosperity to all. — Mamata Banerjee (@MamataOfficial) April 10, 2024

