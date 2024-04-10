Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and several other leaders extended Eid Mubarak greetings to the people on occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr 2024 on Wednesday. The festival is being celebrated in the country following the Islamic holy month of Ramzan. Eid-al-Fitr is celebrated by Muslims around the globe to mark the end of the 9th Islamic holy month. Ramzan is observed by Muslims worldwide as a month of fasting to commemorate the first revelation of the Quran to the Prophet Muhammad, according to Islamic belief. Taking to X, Modi wrote “Best wishes on Eid-ul-Fitr. May this occasion further spread the spirit of compassion, togetherness and peace. May everyone be happy and healthy. Eid Mubarak!” Eid Mubarak! PM Narendra Modi Extends Greetings on Eid-Ul-Fitr, Says 'May Everyone Be Happy and Healthy'.

Eid Mubarak 2024 Wishes

Best wishes on Eid-ul-Fitr. May this occasion further spread the spirit of compassion, togetherness and peace. May everyone be happy and healthy. Eid Mubarak! — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 10, 2024

आप सभी को ईद मुबारक। May the spirit of togetherness and generosity bring happiness and prosperity for all. pic.twitter.com/a2usBhZsCO — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) April 10, 2024

