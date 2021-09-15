Happy Engineer's Day 2021! On September 15 every year, India commemorates the 'Father of Indian Engineering' on his birth anniversary and remembers Sir Mokshagundam Visvesvaraya for his important contribution to the country. On his 160th birth anniversary, we bring to you Engineer's Day quotes and WhatsApp status videos that you can send to your loved ones. Forward these powerful messages and sayings to celebrate the day for Engineers in India.

Check Out the Video Below to Get Engineer's Day Quotes and Messages:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)