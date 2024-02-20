As Easter approaches, Christians observe the season of Lent, spanning the 40 days from Ash Wednesday to Easter. This period reflects Jesus' 40-day fast in the desert, emphasising repentance and fasting. Lent dates change every year, but its sole purpose remains the same: a time of repentance, fasting, and growing closer to God. During Lent, believers may choose to give up indulgences like sweets, alcohol, social media, and certain foods, but this should not be confused with or compared to New Year resolutions! Unlike New Year's resolutions, Lenten sacrifices serve as a reminder of dependence on God and awareness of sin. However Christians observe Lent, its solemnity enhances the joy of Easter. Take a moment to reflect on 40 Lent quotes, aiding in meditation on their significance. Let's support each other in reflecting on the significance of the Lent season and its meaning. Share some religious sayings and quotes to inspire and encourage others during Lent. Here’s a list of Lenten season 2024 Bible verses, messages, religious sayings, quotes, images, and wallpapers that you can share with your loved ones via WhatsApp or Facebook.

First Day of Lent 2024 Messages

Messages for Lent Season (Photo Credits: File Image)

First Day of Lent 2024 Messages

Messages for Lent Season (Photo Credits: File Image)

First Day of Lent 2024 Messages

Messages for Lent Season (Photo Credits: File Image)

First Day of Lent 2024 Messages

Ash Wednesday (File Image)

First Day of Lent 2024 Messages

Messages for Lent Season (Photo Credits: File Image)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)