Ganpati Visarjan 2021 is here and the preparations for the zestful day must begin now! The 11th day of Ganesh Chaturthi is observed as Anant Chaturdashi which involves bidding goodbye to Lord Ganesha. Devotees celebrate the immersion day or Ganpati Visarjan with full enthusiasm as they sing and dance for Ganpati Bappa and offer a special farewell to their beloved God. So, in order to make your Ganesh Visarjan 2021 a little more energetic and lively, we've got you five Bollywood and Marathi songs that are a must-play during the Anant Chaturdashi celebrations. Scroll down to get the amazing Ganesh Visarjan 2021 songs playlist.

Ganesh Visarjan is incomplete without Deva Shree Ganesha song from Agneepath

'Agle Baras Tujhko Aana hi Hoga' Perfectly Sums Up One's Feelings During Ganesh Visarjan

You Definitely Need to Groove in this Song and Dance During Anant Chaturdashi!

The Marathi Jukebox is a Certain Choice for Every Devotee Out There!

An Aarti Mingled With the Lively Sound Beat of This Song Can Fill You With Utmost Energy and Zeal

You Need 'Mera Hi Jalwa' Song to Vibe and Get Into The Drill of Ganesh Visarjan

