On the festival of Ganga Dussehra, devotees take a sacred plunge in the Ganga river in Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh. The occasion is observed on the tenth day of Shukla Paksha in the month of Jyeshtha, according to the Hindu calendar. On Ganga Dussehra, it is believed that the holy Ganga river fell to Earth. Ganga Dussehra 2023 Wishes & HD Images: WhatsApp Messages, Wallpapers and SMS To Celebrate the Avatarana of the River Ganges.

Devotees Take Holy Dip in River Ganga

#WATCH | Devotees take holy dip in river Ganga on the occasion of Ganga Dussehra, in Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh pic.twitter.com/cWmuNzewCk — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) May 30, 2023

