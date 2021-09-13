Jyestha Gauri Puja 2021 is observed on September 13, Monday, in Maharashtra. During this three-day-long fasting festival commemorated by married women, people greet each other and exchange wishes for a happy married life. So, here is a collection of all the Marathi greetings and messages that you can send to your loved ones on this auspicious day. We also have Jyestha Gauri Puja HD images, Gauri Pujan 2021 WhatsApp status video, Maa Gauri photos, Gauri Puja wishes in Marathi, Facebook greetings and Gauri Pujan 2021 Marathi wallpapers all provided here. Go ahead and download them for free online.

Check Out the Video For Some Beautiful Greetings and Messages:

