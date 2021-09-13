Jyeshtha Gauri Puja is a three-day vrat or fast observed from the third day of the Ganesh Utsav. This year, it starts from September 12 with the Gauri Avahan, which means installing the idol of Goddess Gauri. The second day, i.e., September 13 is Gauri Pujan and Goddess Gauri will be worshipped with jewellery and shingar and offered a 16-dish meal called Mahannaivedya. On the third day, September 14, the clay idol of goddess Gauri will be immersed in water. Here's a collection of Jyeshtha Gauri Puja 2021 wishes images in Marathi, Jyeshtha Gauri photos, Jyeshtha Gauri Puja greetings and quotes in Marathi, Jyeshtha Gauri Pujan messages wallpapers in Marathi, and more.

Married women observe fast and worship Goddess Gauri to fill their married life with happiness and remove all the negativities and the unmarried ones worship Goddess Parvati so as to find an appropriate life partner. People wish and greet each other saying Jyeshtha Gauri Pujechya Hardik Shubhechha. You can send these images and wallpapers to your loved ones to wish them.

In some parts, Gauri is considered Goddess Parvati, Lord Ganesha’s mother. It is believed that Goddess Gauri brings along blessings and prosperity. Therefore, many people bring both Ganesha and Gauri idols together to their homes.

Happy Jyeshtha Gauri Pujan (Photo Credits: File Photo)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Happy Jyeshtha Gauri Pujan!

On Jyestha Gauri Puja, people decorate their house, bathe the Gauri idol, offer jewellery, flowers, sindoor etc., light candle, incense sticks and diyas. They chant Gauri mantas and perform all the puja traditions and rituals. They invite neighbours and relatives to participate in the festivities of Haldi and Kumkum. The modern-day celebration includes wishing people on various social media platforms with HD Images and wallpapers. You can download images from a wide range of our collection and send your wishes to family and loved ones. Wishing you a Happy Jyeshtha Gauri Puja 2021, everyone!

