Goa became a full-fledged state on May 30, 1987. And the day is annually celebrated as Goa Statehood Day or Goa Foundation Day. People from the beautiful state of Goa celebrate it with fun and enthusiasm. However, due to the pandemic, celebrations go virtual. Yes, it is important to stay home and stay safe. You can always choose to wish your fellow Goans with these lovely greetings and messages. Wish you all a very Happy Goa Statehood Day 2021.

WhatsApp Message Reads: Greetings to the People of Goa on Statehood Day. I Pray That This Beautiful State Continue To Prosper in the Years To Come. Happy Goa Statehood Day 2021!

