For Christians all around the world, Holy Week is one of the most important observances. This year, Holy Week is being observed from March 24–31. It begins with Palm Sunday and ends with Resurrection Sunday, or Easter, marking Jesus’ resurrection after he was crucified on the cross. The sixth day of Holy Week, Good Friday, is the reason why Christians observe Holy Week. Good Friday, also known as Holy Friday or Great Friday, is the day when Jesus suffered and died on the cross to pay for humanity’s sins. Good Friday is a day of reflection, and sadness for Christians. This year, Good Friday will be observed on March 29, 2024. On this day, Christians around the world attend church services, fast, and mourn Jesus’ death. Even though the observance is named Good Friday, the word good refers to holy or pious. Good Friday is not a celebration. To observe this special day with your loved ones, send them Good Friday 2024 quotes, sayings, Bible verses, HD images, and wallpapers using Facebook or WhatsApp. Good Friday 2024: Know the Date, History, and Significance of the Sixth Day of Holy Week, Also Known As Holy Friday or Great Friday.

