Gurgaddi Diwas Guru Gobind Singh Ji 2022 celebrates the day Guru Gobind Singh was ordained as the tenth and last Sikh Guru in human form. Guru Gaddi literally means Guru’s throne and Sikhs observe the day all their Gurus were ordained. This is a joyous occasion where Sikhs visit the Gurudwaras and participation in devotional songs, Nagar Kirtan and the singing of Bani. Communal food called Langar and Gatka is also served on this day and distributed among everyone in the community. Guru Gobind Singh was known for introducing the “Five Ks” in Sikhism, which are the five articles of faith that Khalsa Sikhs carry and wear all the time. On this festive occasion, share Gurgaddi Diwas Guru Gobind Singh Ji 2022 wishes and greetings with everyone you know as WhatsApp messages, images and HD wallpapers. Gurgaddi Diwas Guru Gobind Singh Ji 2022 Date: Know About History, Religious Celebration and Significance of Observing The Festival.

Gurgaddi Diwas Guru Gobind Singh Ji 2022 Wishes and Greetings

Gurgaddi Diwas Guru Gobind Singh Ji 2022 Greetings (File Image)

Image Reads: May the Spiritual Blessings of Guru Gobind Singh Illuminate Your Path. Congratulations on Guru Gobind Singh Ji’s Gurgaddi Day!

Gurgaddi Diwas Guru Gobind Singh Ji 2022 Messages (File Image)

Image Reads: This Gurgaddi Day, May Gobind Singh Ji Bless Your Family With Joy, Peace and Happiness Forever. Happy Guru Gobind Singh Gurgaddi Divas!

Gurgaddi Diwas Guru Gobind Singh Ji 2022 Images (File Image)

Image Reads: May Guru Gobind Singh Inspire You To Achieve All Your Goals and May His Blessings Be With You in All That You Do. Happy Gurgaddi Day of Guru Gobind Singh to You!

Gurgaddi Diwas Guru Gobind Singh Ji 2022 HD Wallpapers (File Image)

Image Reads: Happy Gurgaddi Day of Sri Guru Gobind Singh Ji. I Pray That Guru Ji Bestows His Grace Upon You and Your Family. May Peace and Happiness Be With You Forever.

Gurgaddi Diwas Guru Gobind Singh Ji 2022 Wishes (File Image)

Image Reads: May Guru Gobind Singh Ji Help You Fight Evil and Give You Courage and Strength To Always Stand by the Truth. Happy Gurgaddi Divas to You!

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)