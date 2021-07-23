Guru Purnima 2021 will be celebrated on July 24, Saturday. On Guru Purnima, Jain, Hindu devotees and Buddhist disciples in India express gratitude towards spiritual teachers. It is observed with great enthusiasm in the Indian state of Maharashtra with people exchanging festive greetings in the regional language. Here's a collection of Guru Purnima 2021 messages in Marathi, Happy Guru Purnima images and HD wallpapers for free download online.

