According to the Hindu calendar, Guru Purnima, a Hindu festival dedicated to gurus or mentors, is observed on the full moon day (Purnima) in the Hindu month of Ashadha (June-July). Guru Purnima 2023 will be celebrated on June 3, Monday. As you observe Guru Purnima 2023, we at LatestLY have bought together a collection of Guru Purnima quotes, inspirational sayings, Guru Purnima 2023 messages, Guru Purnima images and greetings you can download and send to one and all to wish them on this day. These Guru Purnima quotes, and photos can be shared as Facebook or WhatsApp statuses or Instagram captions.

Guru Purnima Quotes (File Image)

Guru Purnima Quote Reads: "There Is No Deity Superior to the Guru, No Gain Better Than the Guru's Grace … No State Higher Than Meditation on the Guru." ~ Muktananda.

Guru Purnima Quotes (File Image)

Guru Purnima Quote Reads: "Guru Is Shiva Sans His Three Eyes, Vishnu Sans His Four Arms, Brahma Sans His Four Heads. He Is Parama Shiva Himself in Human Form." ~ Brahmanda Purana.

Guru Purnima Quotes (File Image)

Guru Purnima Quote Reads: "Let Each Man Take the Path According to His Capacity, Understanding and Temperament. His True Guru Will Meet Him Along That Path." ~ Sivananda Saraswati

Guru Purnima Quotes (File Image)

Guru Purnima Quote Reads: "Guru Is the Creator Brahma, Guru Is the Preserver Vishnu, Guru Is the Destroyer Shiva. Guru Is Directly the Supreme Spirit. I Offer My Salutations to This Guru." ~ Adi Shankara

Guru Purnima Quotes (File Image)

Guru Purnima Quote Reads: "Guru and God Both Appear Before Me. To Whom Should I Prostrate? I Bow Before Guru Who Introduced God to Me." ~ Kabir

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)