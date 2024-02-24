Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the occasion of Guru Ravidas Jayanti 2024 paid tribute to the revered saint and poet Guru Ravidass Ji on Saturday, February 24. PM Modi took to X, formerly twitter and extended greetings to the people of India on Guru Ravidas Jayanti. "Respectful tribute to Guru Ravidas on his birth anniversary. On this occasion, many best wishes to your family members across the country. His teachings on equality and harmony will continue to inspire every generation of the society", PM Modi wrote in his social media post. Guru Ravidas Jayanti 2024 Wishes: Netizens Share Photos, Greetings, Messages and Wallpapers Honouring Guru Ravidass Ji Birth Anniversary.

PM Narendra Modi Pays Tribute Guru Ravidas:

गुरु रविदास जयंती पर उन्हें आदरपूर्ण श्रद्धांजलि। इस अवसर पर देशभर के अपने परिवारजनों को ढेरों शुभकामनाएं। समानता और समरसता पर आधारित उनका संदेश समाज की हर पीढ़ी को प्रेरित करते रहेंगे। pic.twitter.com/fJNu1HHTPL — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) February 24, 2024

