In honour of Guru Ravidas Jayanti 2024, netizens have taken to social media to share their heartfelt wishes, greetings, and messages. This day marks the birth anniversary of Guru Ravidass Ji, a revered figure in Indian history known for his contributions to the Bhakti Movement. Guru Ravidas Jayanti 2024 holds special significance in Punjab as it celebrates the birth anniversary of Guru Ravidas, a renowned saint and poet. Social media platforms are abuzz with activity as users share beautiful photos and wallpapers dedicated to Guru Ravidass Ji. The shared content reflects the deep respect and admiration that followers hold for Guru Ravidass Ji. PM Narendra Modi Attends Sant Guru Ravidas's Birth Anniversary Celebrations in Varanasi, Unveils Statue (Watch Video).

Guru Ravidas Jayanti 2024 Wishes

Guru Ravidas Jayanti 2024 Wallpaper

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)