In honour of Guru Ravidas Jayanti 2024, netizens have taken to social media to share their heartfelt wishes, greetings, and messages. This day marks the birth anniversary of Guru Ravidass Ji, a revered figure in Indian history known for his contributions to the Bhakti Movement. Guru Ravidas Jayanti 2024 holds special significance in Punjab as it celebrates the birth anniversary of Guru Ravidas, a renowned saint and poet. Social media platforms are abuzz with activity as users share beautiful photos and wallpapers dedicated to Guru Ravidass Ji. The shared content reflects the deep respect and admiration that followers hold for Guru Ravidass Ji. PM Narendra Modi Attends Sant Guru Ravidas's Birth Anniversary Celebrations in Varanasi, Unveils Statue (Watch Video).

Guru Ravidas Jayanti 2024 Wishes

गुरु रविदास जी के 647 वी जयंती पर कोटि कोटि नमन 🙏 आप सभी देशवासियों को हार्दिक बधाई एवं मंगलकामनाए#GuruRavidasJayanti pic.twitter.com/vgfquymoHq — Tara Chand Azad - ASP (@Tarachandkala) February 23, 2024

Warm wishes on Guru Ravidas Jayanti! Let's honor teachings & legacy of Guru Ravidas Ji, a beacon of compassion, equality & social justice. May his wisdom inspire us to embrace harmony, uplift the oppressed, and strive for a world of unity and enlightenment. #GuruRavidasJayanti pic.twitter.com/19xvZJo9lp — Astrologer Dr Prem Sharma (@premastrologer) February 23, 2024

Guru Ravidas Jayanti 2024 Wallpaper

May the teachings of Guru Ravidas bring enlightenment and wisdom in your life. Happy Guru Ravidas Jayanti 2024! #GuruRavidasJayanti pic.twitter.com/cT29OMUaxG — Sachin Birdoda (@Sachin_Birdoda) February 24, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)