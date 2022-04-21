Guru Tegh Bahadur Ji was the ninth of ten Gurus of the Sikh community who is remembered as the man who championed the rights of all religious freedom. His birth anniversary is celebrated every year as Guru Tegh Bahadur Prakash Parv which is celebrated with great devotion by Sikh families. This year marks the 400th year of his birth anniversary which will be celebrated on April 21st, Thursday. To celebrate the festival we have curated HD wallpapers, wishes, WhatsApp stickers, Telegram messages, Facebook status and SMS that you can share with your beloved people. Guru Tegh Bahadur Jayanti 2022: Date, Significance and Everything To Know About 400th Prakash Parv Celebrating the Birth of the Ninth Sikh Guru.

Guru Tegh Bahadur Prakash Parv 2022 Greetings

Guru Tegh Bahadur Prakash Parv 2022 Wishes (File Image)

HD Wallpaper Reads: Here's Sending Good Wishes to You and Your Family Members on the Occasion of Guru Tegh Bahadur Prakash Parv 2022

Happy Guru Tegh Bahadur Jayanti 2022 Images

Guru Tegh Bahadur Prakash Parv 2022 Messages (File Image)

Facebook Status Reads: We Hope That This Gurpurab Brings the Best of Guru Teg Bahadur Ji's Teachings And Blessing to Your Life.

400th Prakash Parv Of Guru Tegh Bahadur Messages

Guru Tegh Bahadur Prakash Parv 2022 SMS (File Image)

WhatsApp Sticker Reads: For the Ones Who Consider Praise and Dispraise Are the Same, Greed and Attachment Don't Exist, and Pain and Pleasure Don't Entrap, Consider Them Enlightened and Saved. Happy Tegh Bahadur Prakash Parv 2022.

Guru Tegh Bahadur Prakash Parv SMS

Guru Tegh Bahadur Prakash Parv 2022 Quotes (File Image)

HD Image Reads: Never Forsake the Ones You Swear to Protect, Rather Give Up Your Head. Sacrifice Your Life, but Never Your Faith. Happy Guru Tegh Bahadur Jayanti 2022

Guru Tegh Bahadur Birth Anniversary Quotes

Guru Tegh Bahadur Prakash Parv 2022 Wallpaper (File Image)

Telegram Photo Reads: He Is Neither Attached to Worldliness nor Lets Senses and Anger Affect Him. In Such a Person Resides God. – Guru Tegh Bahadur

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)