Gangaur, also known as Gauri Tritiya, is an esteemed festival held in India every year in either March or April. It is revered in many parts of India. Gangaur 2025 falls on March 31, which is a Monday. Devoted to Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati, also known as Gauri, it embodies themes of marital bliss, fertility, and prayers for the prosperity of husbands by married women. The festival celebrates the harmonious marital bond between Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati. Unmarried women also take part in the celebrations, aspiring for the blessing of finding a suitable life partner. Mainly celebrated in Rajasthan, along with parts of Gujarat, West Bengal, and Madhya Pradesh, Gauri Tritiya marks the onset of spring. As you get ready to enjoy the vibrant cultural customs and beliefs of Gangaur, take a moment to spread happiness and heartfelt wishes to your dear ones. Share Gauri Tritiya 2025 images, Happy Gangaur 2025 wallpapers, Happy Gangaur wishes, greetings, quotes, and messages with your family and friends. Happy Gangaur Teej Greetings: Images, HD Wallpapers, WhatsApp Messages, Facebook Status, Gauri Puja Wishes and SMS To Send on Gauri Tritiya.

WhatsApp Message Reads: May Swings of Happiness and Joy Bring Along All the Reasons for You To Be Happy. Wishing You a Glorious and Blessed Gangaur.

WhatsApp Message Reads: Happy Gangaur

WhatsApp Message Reads: May Maa Gauri Be There To Protect You and Bless You at Every Stage of Your Life. Best Wishes on the Colourful and Auspicious Occasion of Gangaur.

WhatsApp Message Reads: Gangaur Tritiya

