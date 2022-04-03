Gangaur is an 18 days festival that starts on the first day of the Chaitra month of the Hindu calendar. This year it began on Friday, March 18 and will continue till Monday, April 4. It is one of the most important festivals for the people of Rajasthan. The 18 days celebrations of the Gangaur festival will end on the third day of Shukla Paksha of the Chaitra month. People in Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Haryana and Gujarat celebrate this festival with great enthusiasm. As you celebrate Gangaur 2022, we at LatestLY, have curated beautiful images and wallpapers that you can download and send to all your loved ones to send them greetings for the day. Gangaur Teej 2022: Date, Tritiya Tithi, Gauri Tritiya Rituals and Significance of Celebrating the Festival Dedicated to Maa Parvati & Lord Shiva.

The women celebrate the Gangaur festival by worshipping Goddess Parvati to bless them with a good harvest during the spring season and also for marital harmony. Married women pray for the well-being of their husbands and unmarried ones do so to be blessed with avoiding husbands. Here are beautiful images of Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati that you can download and send to your loved ones as greetings for Gangaur 2022.

Happy Gangaur (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: May Swings of Happiness and Joy Bring Along All the Reasons for You to Be Happy And Peaceful. Happy Gangaur Teej 2022 to You and Your Family.

Happy Gangaur (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: The Auspicious Festival of Gangaur Teej Symbolises a Woman's Love and Sacrifice. Let's Celebrate the Occasion With Happiness! Happy Gauri Tritiya 2022.

Happy Gangaur (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Maa Gaura Aur Shiv Ji Ka Ashirvad Sada Bana Rahe Aur Aapka Yeh Rishta Sada Khushiyon se Meketa Rahe. Gangaur Teej Ke Avsar Par Dher Saari Badhaiyan.

Happy Gangaur (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: May the Swing of Joy Fill Your Heart with Love, Happiness and Abundant Fortune. Happy Gangaur Puja 2022.

Happy Gangaur (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Have a Blessed Gangaur Teej 2022. May You and Your Partner Get Goddess Parvati’s Blessings. Wishing You a Long and Happy Married Life.

Women celebrate the day by making clay images of Shiva and Parvati. They dress the clay idols beautifully and offer prayers to them. They observe day-long fast, pray for marital happiness and prepare delightful traditional dishes. Here are beautiful images and wallpapers that you can download and send to all your family and friends to greet them on the festival of Gangaur. Wishing everyone Happy Gangaur 2022!

