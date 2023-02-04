On the 13th day of Rajab, which is the seventh month of the Islamic calendar, the birth anniversary of Imam Hazrat Ali is observed. According to the Gregorian calendar, Hazrat Ali’s birth anniversary will be celebrated on February 3 and 4 in, 2023. Hazrat Ali was the first to accept Islam as his religion and recognise Muhammad as God’s messenger. This day is celebrated on a grand scale in India and parts of the world with a dominant Muslim population. He was also known as Ali ibn Abu Talib and was born in 599 AD in Kaaba's holy sanctuary in Mecca, which is considered the most sacred place in Islam. As you prepare to celebrate Imam Ali’s birth anniversary, here are some Hazrat Ali Birthday 2023 images and HD wallpapers for free download online that you can share as quotes, wishes, WhatsApp messages and SMS. Hazrat Ali Birth Anniversary 2023 Date: Know History, Significance and Celebrations of the Day When Ali Ibn Abi Talib Was Born.

Happy Hazrat Ali Birth Anniversary 2023 Images and HD Wallpapers

Hazarat Ali’s Birthday Messages (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: He Who Has a Thousand Friends Has Not a Friend to Spare, and He Who Has One Enemy Will Meet Him Everywhere. - Hazrat Ali Ibn Abi Talib

Hazarat Ali’s Birthday Quotes (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: A Man's Measure Is His Will. - Hazrat Ali Ibn Abi Talib

Hazrat Ali Birth Anniversary 2023 Greetings (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: May the Birth Anniversary of Hazrat Ali Enlighten Us With Knowledge and Spread Joy Into Our Lives. Happy Hazrat Ali’s Birth Anniversary!

Hazrat Ali Birth Anniversary 2023 Images (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: On the Occasion of Hazrat Ali’s Birthday, I Wish There Is Happiness and Smiles Surrounding Us and Blessings Being Showered on Us. Warm Wishes on Hazrat Ali’s Birthday.

Happy Hazrat Ali Birth Anniversary 2023 (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: The Special Occasion of Hazrat Ali’s Birthday Reminds Us That We Are Lucky To Have Allah Blessing Us Every Moment of Our Lives. Warm Wishes on Hazrat Ali’s Birthday.

