The Keeper of the Great Seal of the Malay Kings today made an announcement that the Dhul Hijjah moon has not been sighted in Malaysia. As a result, the month of Dhul Hijjah will commence on June 20 in Malaysia. Consequently, Hari Raya Aidiladha, also known as Eid al-Adha, will be celebrated on June 29 in Malaysia. Eid al-Adha 2023 Moon Sighting in UAE, Indonesia, Malaysia, UK, US and Other Countries Live News Updates: Dhul Hijjah Crescent Not Sighted in Malaysia, Hari Raya Aidiladha on June 29.

Hari Raya Aidiladha 2023 in Malaysia:

[Siaran Media] Pengisytiharan Oleh Penyimpan Mohor Besar Raja-raja Berkaitan Tarikh Hari Raya Qurban (Aidiladha) 1444 Hijrah/2023 Masihi pic.twitter.com/JQ9VZh589v — BERNAMA TV 🇲🇾 (@BernamaTV) June 18, 2023

