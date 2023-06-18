Dubai, June 18: Muslims in several countries will see if the moon is visible in the sky today in order to mark the beginning of Dhul Hijjah 1444 month and Eid al-Adha 2023 date. Eid al-Adha, also known as Bakra Eid, Bakrid, Eid Ul Azha and Iduladha, is celebrated by Muslims across the world on 10th day of Dhul Hijjah, the last month of the Islamic calendar. LatestLY is all set to provide Eid al-Adha 2023 moon sighting live news updates from UAE, Qatar, Oman, Jordan, Indonesia, Malaysia, UK, US, Canada and other countries.

The Islamic calendar is a lunar calendar, which means that it is based on the cycles of the moon. The Islamic calendar has 12 months, each of which is either 29 or 30 days long, depending on the moon sighting. The months begin with the sighting of the new moon. Muslims look for the moon on the 29th evening of each month. If the moon is seen, the ongoing month ends and a new month begins. In case the moon is not seen, a new month starts after the ongoing month completes 30 days. Eid al-Adha 2023 Date in India: Dhul Hijjah Moon Sighting on June 19 To Decide Bakra Eid Date.

Today marks the 29th day of Dhul Qadah month in UAE, Qatar, Oman, Jordan, Indonesia, Malaysia, UK, US, Canada and several other countries. If the moon is sighted today, Dhul Qadah month will end and Dhul Hijjah 1444 month shall commence from tomorrow, i.e. June 19. If the moon is not visible, Dhul Qadah month shall complete 30 days on June 19. In this case, Dhul Hijjah shall commence from June 20. Eid al-Adha 2023 Mehndi Designs: Easy Arabic Mehandi Designs and Beautiful Henna Patterns to Celebrate the Festival of Bakrid (Watch Videos).

Eid al-Adha 2023 Date:

Muslims celebrate Eid al-Adha on the 10th day of Dhul Hijjah month. So, if the Dhul Hijjah month starts from June 19, Muslims in UAE, Qatar, Oman, Jordan, Indonesia, Malaysia, UK, US, Canada and several other countries will observe Eid al-Adha 2023 on June 28. In case the Dhul Hijjah month commences from June 20, Bakra Eid or Bakrid shall fall on June 29. Stay here with us to get live news updates on the Eid al-Adha moon sighting in UAE, Qatar, Oman, Jordan, Indonesia, Malaysia, UK, US, Canada and other countries and know the Bakra Eid 2023 date.