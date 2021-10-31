List of Festivals and Events Celebrated on November 1, 2021:

1. World Vegan Day

2. Haryana Day

3. All Saints' Day

4. Vasu Baras 2021/ Govatsa Dwadashi 2021

5. Rama Ekadashi

6. Madhya Pradesh Formation Day

7. Chhattisgarh Formation Day

8. Andhra Pradesh Formation Day

9. National Author's Day

10. International Lennox-Gastaut Syndrome Awareness Day

11. Kerala Piravi / Kerala Day

12. Daylight Saving Time ends

