Herath Poshte, the traditional Kashmiri Pandit celebration of Maha Shivratri, will be observed on February 26, 2025. This festival, unique to the Kashmir region, commemorates the divine union of Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati. On Herath Poshte, Kashmiri Pandits exchange heartfelt wishes, greeting each other with blessings for prosperity and happiness. The tradition reflects communal harmony and spiritual devotion, with families and friends conveying good fortune through messages and personal visits. The exchange of soaked walnuts, a sacred offering from the Vatuk Puja, symbolises shared joy and divine blessings. People on X (previously known as Twitter) are sharing warm Herath Poshte 2025 greetings, Happy Herath Poshte 2025 wishes, Herath Poshte images and HD wallpapers to observe the day.

