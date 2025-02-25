Herath Poshte, the traditional Kashmiri Pandit celebration of Maha Shivratri, will be observed on February 26, 2025. This festival, unique to the Kashmir region, commemorates the divine union of Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati. On Herath Poshte, Kashmiri Pandits exchange heartfelt wishes, greeting each other with blessings for prosperity and happiness. The tradition reflects communal harmony and spiritual devotion, with families and friends conveying good fortune through messages and personal visits. The exchange of soaked walnuts, a sacred offering from the Vatuk Puja, symbolises shared joy and divine blessings. People on X (previously known as Twitter) are sharing warm Herath Poshte 2025 greetings, Happy Herath Poshte 2025 wishes, Herath Poshte images and HD wallpapers to observe the day.

Herath Poshte from our Thokurkuth (Temple) at home! Wishing everyone on MahaShivratri with happiness, prosperity and good health! 🌸🐚🪷🙏 pic.twitter.com/a5AGxVkjNC — Aditya Raj Kaul (@AdityaRajKaul) February 25, 2025

Herath Poshte marks the vibrant festival of Kashmiri Pandits, celebrating the essence of love, faith, and community. A time to honor traditions, with devotion and togetherness, as families come together to cherish the spirit of Kashmir. Mahashivratri greetings to all everyone! pic.twitter.com/zq1UT8R7Le — Sajid Yousuf Shah (@TheSkandar) February 25, 2025

Herath Poshte 💐💐 Mahashivratri greetings. Wishing happiness, peace & prosperity to one and all! — Akshay Labroo (@akshaylabroo) February 25, 2025

Herath is a sacred festival for Kashmiri Pandits & I’ve always made it a point to be with my parents on this special day. From Shillong to Jammu, through road, air & tracks, the journey was long, but every bit of it was worth it 🔱🙏 #shivratri2025 pic.twitter.com/FRKqHfr0RB — .... (@Mrsolivegreen) February 25, 2025

Warm wishes to the entire Kashmiri Pandit community on the auspicious occasion of Herath ! May this festival of devotion and blessings bring peace, prosperity, and happiness to all. #HerathPoshte #Shivratri pic.twitter.com/iDLJ9bEcB3 — Umesh Talashi (@UTalashi) February 25, 2025

