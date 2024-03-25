Hiroshi Suzuki, Ambassador of Japan to India, celebrated the festival of Holi with much fervour and gaiety. Hiroshi Suzuki took to X, formerly Twitter, and shared a video where he is seen celebrating the festival of colours. "Happy Holi!!", he said while sharing the video. Earlier in the day, May-Elin Stener, Norwegian Ambassador to India, extended the greetings of Holi to the people of India. 'Bura Na Mano Holi Hai' Norwegian Ambassador to India May-Elin Stener Extends Holi Greetings to People of India (Watch Video).

Ambassador of Japan Celebrates Holi

Happy Holi!! pic.twitter.com/fgQQxgl9EZ — Hiroshi Suzuki, Ambassador of Japan (@HiroSuzukiAmbJP) March 24, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)