The day was adopted by the United Nations General Assembly in 1948, since then December 10 is observed as Human Rights Day every year. Adhering to this year's theme of 'Equality- Reducing inequalities, advancing human rights', Various Politicians across India took to Twitter to share the message of equality on the occasion of Human Rights Day 2021.

Check Out the Tweets:

Vice President of India Venkaiah Naidu

On #HumanRightsDay, let us strengthen our resolve to preserve and protect the human rights of all. This year's theme 'Equality - Reducing inequalities, advancing human rights' reminds us that everyone is entitled to human rights, without any form of discrimination. #HumanRights — Vice President of India (@VPSecretariat) December 10, 2021

Chief Minister of Bengal Mamta Banerjee

On this Human Rights Day, let us pledge to rise above hate and inequality. Let us come together and fight for each other, stand by each other. Together, we can defeat all forces that dare to abuse our fundamental rights. This #HumanRightsDay let us choose HUMANITY ABOVE ALL. — Mamata Banerjee (@MamataOfficial) December 10, 2021

Nitin Gadkari, Minister of Road Transport and Highways of India

Warm greetings on #HumanRightsDay. Let us pledge to respect and protect the human rights of all and reduce inequalities in society. pic.twitter.com/kY3KVEuUJQ — Nitin Gadkari (@nitin_gadkari) December 10, 2021

Ashok Gehlot, Chief Minister of Rajasthan

On #HumanRightsDay, let us reaffirm our commitment towards protecting the human rights of all. All human beings are born free and equal in dignity and rights. For protection of human rights, it is important to end inequality and discrimination. — Ashok Gehlot (@ashokgehlot51) December 10, 2021

