Google today celebrated India's 75th Independence Day with a fascinating doodle reflecting the world's largest democracy's cultural traditions.
POV:
You’ve woken up early to go for the #IndependenceDay celebrations at your school.
After the flag hoisting ceremony, you and your friends find the best spot to watch the cultural performances on stage - with a feeling of warmth and pride in your heart.#GoogleDoodle pic.twitter.com/XBKIm5N4Tq
— Google India (@GoogleIndia) August 15, 2021
(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)