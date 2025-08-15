India celebrates its 79th Independence Day today, August 15. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is leading the nation in commemorating Independence Day 2025, also known as Swatantrata Diwas in Hindi. As part of the celebrations, PM Modi will unfurl the national flag at the ramparts of the Red Fort in Delhi and later address the nation. Press Information Bureau (PIB) hosts live streaming of Independence Day 2025 celebrations in Delhi. Scroll below to watch Independence Day 2025 celebrations live streaming, unfurling of the tricolour by PM Modi and his speech.

Watch Independence Day 2025 Celebrations Live Streaming:

Watch Unfurling of Tricolour at Red Fort and PM Modi's Independence Day Speech:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)