International Day of the Girl Child is also called the Day of the Girls or International Day of the Girl. It is an observance day declared by the United Nation. The observation supports more opportunities for girls and increases awareness about gender equality faced by girls based on their gender.

Below are the wishes, greetings of the people share on social media to honour and encourage female children on International Day of the Girl Child:

This International Day of the Girl Child, we cannot stress enough on the importance of gender equality. Let us pledge to work together to empower our daughters and make the world more inclusive and egalitarian for them. pic.twitter.com/p2XdK0JmsY — Congress (@INCIndia) October 11, 2021

Gujarat Home Minister Harsh Ramesh Sanghvi Tweet on International Day Of The Girl Child:

All India Radio Tweet on International Day Of The Girl Child:

International Day of the Girl Child This day celebrates the importance, power, and potential of girls around the world. Let's support to end the gender bias against the girl child.#InternationalDayOfGirlChild pic.twitter.com/vfugWFqNO1 — ALL INDIA RADIO आकाशवाणी (@AkashvaniAIR) October 11, 2021

BJP Nagaland Tweet:

Humble greetings on International Day of The Girl Child. As we mark this day, let us call for a more inclusive digital society through providing equal opportunities to girls, and put them at the center of design and learning solutions for the digital world. pic.twitter.com/HU8jQKxYJF — BJP Nagaland (@BJP4Nagaland) October 11, 2021

In commemorating the International Day of the Girl Child, we recognize girls’ rights and the unique challenges girls face around the world. Ministry of Human Rights Pakistan: Today, we renew our commitment to safeguarding these rights and pushing for a safer world for young girls. #DayOfTheGirl pic.twitter.com/eUDtqvr5jv — Ministry of Human Rights (@mohrpakistan) October 11, 2021

Ministry of Culture's Tweet:

On International Day of the Girl Child, let us reaffirm our pledge to girls with equal opportunities. This year's theme is 'Digital Generation. Our Generation.' #InternationalDayoftheGirlChild pic.twitter.com/09WyOkwkBG — Ministry of Culture (@MinOfCultureGoI) October 11, 2021

