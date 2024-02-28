Girls who were traditionally thought of as the 'Lakshmi' of the home are now, at last, getting the respect and affection they merit. A recent, endearing illustration of this cultural change appeared in a widely shared photo of a family celebrating the birth of their newborn girl by decorating their entire neighbourhood with pink balloons. A line of balloons covering the entire alley, extending across the ground and higher levels, is seen in the picture shared by 'X' user @Supriyyaaa. It represents the family's immense joy and pride in welcoming their daughter. The pic is currently doing rounds on social media. Rajasthan Family Gets First Girl Child in 35 Years, Father Hires Rs 4.5 Lakh Chopper To Bring Baby Home.

Family Celebrates Birth of Girl Child by Decorating Entire Society With Balloons

A baby girl is born. This is so wholesome 😭 pic.twitter.com/betG0Qa3LK — Supriya (@Supriyyaaa) February 27, 2024

