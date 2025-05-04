A heartbreaking video going viral on social media shows a doctor from Udaipur, Rajasthan, making a heartfelt plea to save the life of a newborn girl from being abandoned by her family. In a video shared on Instagram on April 18, Dr Sushma Mogri is seen asking netizens for help as one of her patients' family decided to abandon her newborn daughter, as she was the third girl child born in the family. "This beautifuly little baby girl was born yesterday. Her family has been telling her mother to leave her in the hospital because she is their third daughter. Her father has refused to see her," Dr Mogri said. The viral clip shows the doctor holding the newborn baby in her arms as she makes the heartfelt appeal. Dr Sushma Mogri was also seen expressing her disappointment that regressive and gender-biased attitudes still persist in the country where a woman (Droupadi Murmu) holds the highest constitutional office of the President. "Sunita Williams made Indian and the world proud with her almost 9 month journey in space. This baby has also been on a 9-month journey in her mother's womb and she was born with limitless aspirations for her life," she added. In another video, Dr Mogri said that hundreds and thousands of people reached out to her offering to adopt the child. She also said that the patient's family accepted their mistake and "decided to take their baby home and love her". Unable to Give Birth to Son, Rajasthan Woman Throws 17-day-old Daughter into Water Tank.

Let's Welcome Daughters As Much as Sons

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dr Sushma (@drsushmamogri)

Doctor Says Family Accepts Their Mistake, Takes Girl Child Home

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dr Sushma (@drsushmamogri)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)