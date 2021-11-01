Karnataka Rajyotsava 2021 falls on Monday. The state holiday is celebrated annually on November 1 to observe the date in 1956 when Karnataka was formed as an individual state based on linguistics. All the Kannada language-speaking regions of South India were merged to form Karnataka on November 1, 1956. Karnataka Rajyotsava is referred to as Kannada Rajyotsava, Kannada Day, Karnataka Formation Day or Karnataka Day. Here’s a collection of Karnataka Rajyotsava 2021 greetings, Happy Karnataka Day 2021 wishes, Karnataka Rajyotsava images, Karnataka Rajyotsava messages, Karnataka Formation Day wallpapers, quotes, WhatsApp status, Facebook quotes, Telegram photos and so much more to celebrate the important day.

