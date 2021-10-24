Happy Karwa Chauth 2021. Married women in the Hindu community are celebrating the beautiful festival of Karwa Chauth on October 24, Sunday, worldwide. In this fasting festival, women observe a day-long nirjala vrat that begins early morning and is broken post moonrise or Chandra darshan. Moonrise is an important part of this celebration. Hence, women and their husbands search online for the moonrise time of their respective cities. In this article, we bring moonrise time today in cities of Canada like Toronto, Ottawa and Vancouver. Chandra Darshan timings and Karva Chauth Vrat Puja Shubh Muhurat will help break the fast. The tentative moonrise timings in Canada are given below. Best Karwa Chauth 2021 Images, Wishes & WhatsApp Status Video: Romantic Messages, Quotes, Greetings and SMS To Celebrate Karva Chauth Vrat.

Get Moonrise Timings of Cities in Canada

Moonrise in Montreal on Karwa Chauth Day - 07:29 PM Moonrise in Vancouver, British Colombia on Karwa Chauth Day - 07:36 PM Moonrise in Ottawa on Karwa Chauth Day - 07:38 PM Moonrise in Toronto on Karwa Chauth Day - 08:00 PM

Get Karva Chauth Vrat Puja Shubh Muhurat

Karwa Chauth Puja Muhurat in Montreal - 05:55 PM to 07:16 PM Karwa Chauth Puja Muhurat in Ottawa - 06:03 PM to 07:24 PM Karwa Chauth Puja Muhurat in Vancouver, British Colombia - 06:06 PM to 07:28 PM Karwa Chauth Puja Muhurat in Toronto - 06:21 PM to 07:41 PM

We wish you all a very Happy Karwa Chauth 2021!

