In view of the immersion of Ganesh idols on Friday, the Hyderabad traffic police have announced traffic restrictions across the city. The traffic restrictions and diversions will be in place from Friday through Saturday morning. Commuters are adviced to plan their journey accordingly.

Check Tweet:

#HYDTPinfo Commuters, please make a note of traffic restrictions/diversions in view of final day Ganesh immersion procession on 09-09-2022.@JtCPTrfHyd pic.twitter.com/6aF4IB9oqP — Hyderabad Traffic Police (@HYDTP) September 8, 2022

