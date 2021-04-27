Happy Koningsdag or King's Day 2021! The national holiday celebrated in the Kingdom of the Netherlands celebrated on 27 April marks the birth of King Willem-Alexander. King's Day 2021 pics & videos are going viral as the Netherlands celebrates Koningsdag at home by sharing wishes, greetings, and messages. There was no orange crush Monday as coronavirus restrictions reined in festivities marking the Dutch king's birthday.

King's Day 2021 Pics & Videos

Happy King's Day

Happy #Kingsday to my Dutch mutuals 🤗 Unfortunately it's s gonna be such a weird and silent one again 🥺 Hanging out the Dutch flag 🇳🇱 is the most exciting thing to do today to celebrate I guess... Kingsday 2022 better be EPIC again 😈 pic.twitter.com/57CilUAOuW — EuroGuy (@EuroGuyXX) April 27, 2021

Koningsdag

Happy King’s Day! 👑 Today the Netherlands celebrates King Willem-Alexander’s birthday. It is a national holiday in honor of the country’s Head of State. WCC wishes our Dutch customers, partners, associates, and friends a Fijne Koningsdag! #kingsday #koningsdag pic.twitter.com/BaNbJZgRlu — WCC (@WCC_Group) April 27, 2021

