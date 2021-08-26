Krishna Janmashtami 2021 festival is almost here, and the celebration will be even more special this time. There will be restrictions for the celebration due to the ongoing pandemic; however, one can still celebrate the auspicious festival by decorating the home with beautiful rangoli. This year, Krishna Janmashtami will be celebrated on August 30. Thus, here we have listed a few tutorial videos for easy rangoli designs for Janmashtami 2021 celebration. Take a look:

Janmashtami Special Rangoli Design

Simple Rangoli Design

Shri Krishna Rangoli Design

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)