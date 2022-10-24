The 'Festival of Lights' is here! Diwali marks the arrival of Goddess Lakshmi to earth as devotees welcome her with great devotion and enthusiasm. As Badi Diwali 2022 is being observed on October 24, Monday, people will perform the auspicious Lakshmi Puja to seek the blessings of the revered Goddess. The Shubh Mahurat for Laxmi Puja is between 06:53 PM and 08:16 PM when devotees can pray to Maa Lakshmi for good health and wealth while following all the rituals. Now, if you want to know more about Lakshmi Puja 2022 Shubh Muhurat timings, scroll down to get the details. Know everything about Laxmi Puja Mahurat and rituals performed on Badi Diwali below! Laxmi Puja 2022 Rangoli Designs: Mark Goddess Lakshmi’s Arrival on Diwali by Drawing Easy and Beautiful Rangoli Patterns on Shubh Deepawali (Watch Videos)

Lakshmi Puja 2022 Shubh Muhurat Timings and Rituals

Laxmi Puja 2022: Date, Shubh Muhurat; When Is Badi Diwali? Lakshmi Puja Significance & Rituals

