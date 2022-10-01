Lal Bahadur Shastri was born on October 2, 1904 in Mughalsarai, Uttar Pradesh. He was an active member of the Indian National Congress during India's freedom struggle against the British. Shastriji served as the second Prime Minister of India who led the White Revolution and Indo-Pakistan War of 1965. Every year, people observe Lal Bahadur Shastri Jayanti to commemorate the iconic leader on his birthday. So, observe Lal Bahadur Shastri Birth Anniversary 2022 by sending WhatsApp messages, Lal Bahadur Shastri Jayanti quotes & Shastriji's slogans to your relatives and friends. Download Lal Bahadur Shastri Jayanti 2022 images and HD wallpapers for free online.

Lal Bahadur Shastri Jayanti 2022 Images and HD Wallpapers

Lal Bahadur Shastri Jayanti 2022 Images (File Image)

Lal Bahadur Shastri Birth Anniversary 2022 Image Reads: Discipline and United Action Are the Real Source of Strength for the Nation.

Lal Bahadur Shastri's Quotes (File Image)

Lal Bahadur Shastri Birth Anniversary 2022 Image Reads: The Preservation of Freedom, Is Not the Task of Soldiers Alone. The Whole Nation Has to Be Strong.

Lal Bahadur Shastri's Sayings (File Image)

Lal Bahadur Shastri Birth Anniversary 2022 Image Reads: The Rule of Law Should Be Respected So That the Basic Structure of Our Democracy Is Maintained and Further Strengthened.

Lal Bahadur Shastri's Slogans (File Image)

Lal Bahadur Shastri Birth Anniversary 2022 Image Reads: Those Who Govern Must See How the People React to Administration. Ultimately, the People Are the Final Arbiters.

Lal Bahadur Shastri Jayanti Wallpapers (File Image)

Lal Bahadur Shastri Birth Anniversary 2022 Image Reads: The Economic Issues Are Most Vital for Us and It Is of the Highest Importance That We Should Fight Our Biggest Enemies - Poverty, Unemployment.

