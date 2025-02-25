Mahashivratri, also known as Maha Shivratri, is a festival dedicated to Lord Shiva that is observed at a grand scale by his devotees. What makes the festival even more unique is its significance and celebration, marked in different parts of the country. Sadhguru’s Isha Foundation in Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu, annually hosts the Maha Shivratri celebration with ‘A Night With the Divine.’ And Maha Shivratri 2025 is going to be no different. Devotees, who won’t be able to attend the grand event personally, are allowed to watch it from the comfort of their homes as they seek the blessings of Lord Shiva. So, how to watch the Mahashivratri 2025 ‘A Night With the Divine’ event from Sadhguru’s Isha Foundation? You can catch the Maha Shivratri 2025 live streaming from Isha Foundation on its official website, or click here. In addition, the event will also be shown on its official YouTube channel. Below, Maha Shivratri 2025 ‘A Night With the Divine’ live streaming details as you worship Lord Shiva on the auspicious festival.

Watch Maha Shivratri 2025 ‘A Night With the Divine’ Live Streaming Video:

Maha Shivratri 2025 ‘A Night With the Divine’:

