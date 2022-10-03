Ashtami or the eighth day of Sharad Navratri 2022 is a very significant occasion during the Navratri festivities. On this day, Goddess Mahagauri, who is also called Maa Ashtami, is worshipped. Devotees observe this day by worshipping the goddess and wearing clothes and preparing food items based on the colour of the day, which is Peacock Green, which is believed to be a very auspicious colour. Maa Mahagauri is the younger version of Devi Shailputri. She rides a bull and wears white clothes that complement her fair complexion. Mahagauri Puja is performed on Day 8 of Sharad Navratri and people wish and greet each other by sending messages on this day. To celebrate Mahagauri Puja during Sharad Navratri 2022, you can download and share Mahagauri Puja wishes in Hindi, WhatsApp DPs, Mahagauri Puja wishes in Hindi, Facebook messages, Maa Mahagauri greetings, Devi Mahagauri images and HD wallpapers with your loved ones. Navratri 2022 Images & HD Wallpapers: Wish Happy Sharad Navratri With WhatsApp Messages, Greetings and SMS To Celebrate Goddess Durga Festival.

